David W. Matson, 65, passed away on December 28, 2019. He was born in New York to the late Robert and Jessica Matson. David retired from the Virginia Beach Police Department after 23 years of dedicated service. He continued to work faithfully at RK Chevrolet and as a full time instructor of criminal justice at Bryant & Stratton College. He was a loving husband and a great father to his children and grandchildren and will be remembered for his selflessness and devout commitment to his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 24 years, Bernadette A. Matson; 5 sons, Eric D. Matson (Leslie), Andrew C. Matson, Christopher J. A. Dillon (Amber), Jack A. Matson, and Bob A. Matson; 2 daughters, Katie M. Scott (Bryan), and Samantha A. Matson; brother, Mark Matson (Ardith); sister, Deborah Restivo; and 4 grandchildren, Lily Ann Matson, Abigail Jane Matson, Ethan Downing Matson, and Caysee Rae Scott; and his loyal dog, Peggy. David was predeceased by his brother, Robert Matson.
The family will receive friends from 10-12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020