|
|
David W. Scheller II, 39, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A visitation for David will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Friday, February 22, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Family Choice Burials & Cremations, with the funeral service starting Friday, February 22, 2019 at 6:15pm at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. For a full obituary please visit www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019