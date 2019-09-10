|
David Warren Thacker, 70, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family after a hard fought battle with cancer due to his exposure to the herbicide, Agent Orange, during the Vietnam War.
David was a decorated United States Marine Corps Sergeant, who proudly served in the Vietnam War receiving Bronze Star with Valor, a presidential Unit Citation Medal, and a Purple Heart. He continued his service with the Norfolk Police Department, retiring after 37 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 34 years, Linda Ballard Thacker; his daughter, Deanna Lane (Christopher); step-sons, Michael Todd Herrell (Angel), Shane Herrell (Robin), and Kevin Herrell (Andrea); 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; along with extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. The funeral will be held at Coastal Virginia Church on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with burial following at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 10, 2019