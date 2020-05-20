David Wayne Ford, 58, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Wayne Ford. David served in the United States Navy before retiring as a Chief Yeoman after 23 years. He loved racing and the Tennessee Volunteers. David lived life with humor and enjoyed telling jokes.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Lois Ford; mother, Dorothy Jean Trent of Jonesborough, TN; sister, Darlene Johnson of Johnson City, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service to honor David's life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, May, 23, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Lois Ford; mother, Dorothy Jean Trent of Jonesborough, TN; sister, Darlene Johnson of Johnson City, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service to honor David's life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, May, 23, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.