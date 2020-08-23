1/1
David William Gregory Jr.
David William Gregory, Jr., 83, passed away on August 14, 2020. David was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Velma Louise Williams Gregory and David William Gregory, Sr. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1959 and his Master of Engineering from Old Dominion University in 1970. He started in 1960 as an engineer with Newport News Shipbuilding, including working on the design of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. He obtained his Virginia professional mechanical engineer license with a majority of his career working at various consulting engineering firms in the Tidewater area, retiring in 2000.

David was a longtime member of the Mason Princess Anne Lodge #25 and of the Kiwanis International. He was an active member of Charity United Methodist Church, supporting renovation projects and development of the audio/visual program. David was a longtime fan of the Virginia Tech Hokies and the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed photography and videography beginning with black & white then transitioning to color and digital. His hobbies included boating and fishing in the Tidewater area.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Ann Flanagan Gregory; sons, David W. Gregory, III; Daniel Gregory (Leslie); and Matthew (Kristen); grandchildren, Paige and Cailyn; brother, Gerald; nephew, Dean; niece Tamera Tresemer; sister-in-law, Katie Flanagan; and a host of other family and friends.

David will be privately laid to rest at Charity United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service at a later time when David's life can be fully celebrated without COVID restrictions. Please visit his webpage at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com to leave a note of condolence to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Charity United Methodist Church Building Fund (charitychurchvb.com) or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
