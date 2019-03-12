Capt. David William Yacavone, DO left this life on March 10, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ in 1946 to the late William and Rose Yacavone and was preceded in death only eight months prior, by his wife of 39 years, Nancy Weissman Yacavone. He was a graduate of Seton Hall University, post-graduate of the University of Michigan, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and Harvard University. As a career physician and Naval Captain, he was Senior Medical Officer of the USS Eisenhower and was instrumental in its redesign when it became the first aircraft carrier to accommodate women. Upon his retirement, he worked at the VA Hospital in Hampton.Survivors include daughters Nancy Christine Yacavone, Rebecca Noel Haddick, and Briana Lynn Shestack (nee Yacavone) and her husband Adam, a son Jason David Yacavone, his sisters Christina Marie Swanbeck and Carol Ann Yacavone, and 3 grandchildren.A funeral service will be conducted today Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel by Rabbi Michael Panitz. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple Israel (Norfolk) or Equi Vets (Sandbridge). Online condolence may be made at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary