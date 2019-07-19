Home

First Baptist Church-Norfolk
312 Kempsville Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1248 N.George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
First Babtist of Norfolk
312 Kempsville Rd.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Dawn Alderman,58,died July 14th,2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones in Virginia Beach VA. Open to the public viewing will be held Tuesday July 23,2019 from 5-7 pm at 1248 N.George Washington Hwy. Chesapeake VA 23323.A memorial service will be held at First Babtist of Norfolk at 312 Kempsville Rd. Norfolk VA 23502 Thursday July 25,2019 at 6pm with reception to immediately follow. She is preceded in death by her Father,Mother and Sister. She is survived by her brothers Hal and Mike and sisters Sherry,Linda and Kathy, her children Chuck and wife Jenny, Joe, and Christina and husband Scott,7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019
