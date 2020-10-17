1/
Dawn Nicole (Carignan) Campbell
Dawn Nicole (Carignan) Campbell, 37, passed away on October 12, 2020, in Norfolk, VA.

Born in Norfolk and raised in Dallas, GA, she graduated from Austin County Community College in Culinary Arts and earned her BS in Business Administration in the past year.

Dawn loved Austin, Texas like her hometown.

Dawn was preceded in death by her loving grandparents and two uncles, Daniel and John Carignan. Left to cherish her memory and her culinary skills are her three most adored children, Robert Hirsch, age 7, and twins, Emma and Piper Whitemore, age 3, all of Norfolk; her parents, Andrew Carignan and Deborah Carignan Millen (Thomas); her brothers, Andrew Carignan and Bobby Ferguson; her grandmother, Gloria Sykes and Nana, Nancy Carignan; and by all her aunts and uncles; more than 20 cousins, extended family and close friends.

Dawn's accomplished life had a higher calling as she is now home with our Lord.

The Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk on Monday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends immediately following at Mr. and Mrs. Rice's home, 405 Midlands Drive, Chesapeake 23325. A Go Fund Me has been setup for final expenses for Dawn Carignan Campbell, organized by her uncle, Brandon Curry. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
Mr. and Mrs. Rice's Home
OCT
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
