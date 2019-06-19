Dawn Yvonne Manjoney



Dawn Yvonne Manjoney lost her courageous 20 year battle with scleroderma with grace and dignity on June 14, 2019. She was surrounded by close loving family.



Dawn Manjoney was born in Bridgeport, CT to Delia Montanaro Manjoney and Vincent Manjoney, Sr, MD on October 6, 1958. Dawn graduated form Trumbull High School (CT), and then graduated from Roanoke College,Salem, VA, Magna cum laude. She received her MD degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. She completed an Internal Medicine Residency and Cardiology Fellowship at the combined Yale University School of Medicine and New York Medical College program at St. Vincentâ€™s Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. She went on to post-Fellowship training in Nuclear Cardiology and Echocardiology at Duke University and the University of North Carolina, respectively. Dawn married her husband William Ressler on January 14,1990 at the Duke University Chapel in Durham, North Carolina. Dawn worked as a Cardiologist in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, VA for several years before being forced into early retirement for medical reasons.



Dawn was a skilled and compassionate cardiologist, a loving wife, cook, baker, avid photographer and musician. She loved to travel, and spent a good deal of time in St. Maarten. Kindness and fairness guided her every action. She was known for her quick wit and feisty, bubbly personality. Her love for family and friends was boundless and she expressed it in a soft but powerful way that was unique to her. A great warm light has gone out in our lives.



Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, Delia and Dr. Vincent Manjoney, Sr. Â



Dawn is survived by her devoted husband Bill Ressler, her loving siblings Delia Manjoney, MD (Frank Metrusky), Deborah Manjoney, MD (Scott Stanwyck, MD), Vincent A. Manjoney, Jr, MD (Susan), and Dale Manjoney Barton, her adoring niece and nephews Lauren and Cole Stanwyck, Matt and Colin Manjoney, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Dawnâ€™s name to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at srfcure.org.



A memorial celebration of life will be held at a future date to be announced,



CondolencesÂ may be given atÂ www.altmeyerfh.com



Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary