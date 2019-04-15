Home

Dean A. Martin

Dean Allen Martin, 55, passed away on April 13, 2019 at his residence in Virginia Beach, VA.Dean Loved the outdoors. Particularly hunting and fishing and enjoying the family hunting/vacation camp in the western mountains of Virginia. Dean leaves behind his sons, Justin A. Martin and Jordan A. Martin; Daughter, Jessica A. Martin; grandchildren, Blayden, Zayden, and Shaelynn; brother, Seth A. Martin Sr.; sister, Jennifer A. McCracken; father, Michael A. Martin Sr. As well, Dean is remembered by a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2019
