|
|
Dean Allen Martin, 55, passed away on April 13, 2019 at his residence in Virginia Beach, VA.Dean Loved the outdoors. Particularly hunting and fishing and enjoying the family hunting/vacation camp in the western mountains of Virginia. Dean leaves behind his sons, Justin A. Martin and Jordan A. Martin; Daughter, Jessica A. Martin; grandchildren, Blayden, Zayden, and Shaelynn; brother, Seth A. Martin Sr.; sister, Jennifer A. McCracken; father, Michael A. Martin Sr. As well, Dean is remembered by a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2019