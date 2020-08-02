Dean C. Hutchinson, 78, died peacefully on Saturday afternoon, July 25th, 2020, at the senior home in Charlotte, NC, where he had been living since 2016.



Born November 10th, 1941, in Watertown, son of Claude and Lucy Bates Hutchinson, he graduated in 1959 from LaFargeville High School. Dean enjoyed hunting, trapping, and fishing.



Dean graduated from Hamilton College in 1963 with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and joined the U.S. Navy where he became an F-4 Phantom radar intercept officer. He flew numerous combat missions over Vietnam to serve his country. On April 10th, 1964, he married Nancy Haviland, whom he had met in the Thousand Islands, in Montclair, NJ.



Dean made his living as a stock broker and, for most of his career, as a real estate agent. He and Nancy enjoyed living 43 years together in Virginia Beach, VA, where they raised their children, Dwayne and Laura.



Dean was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, and his brothers Dale and Daniel. He is survived by his son, Dwayne Hutchinson (Tonya), Charlotte, NC; his daughter Laura Patak (Sean), Fayetteville, GA; and his grandson Dillon Hutchinson, Charlotte, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store