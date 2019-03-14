Dean Elton Taylor, 79, of Virginia Beach passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born on December 19, 1939 in River Falls, WI, Dean was the son of the late Donald and Edith Taylor. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 50 years, Joan Brown Taylor. Dean is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughter Julie Guth and husband Ricky; his son Glenn Taylor; and his son Gregory Taylor and partner, Robert Small. Dean served for 20 years in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Ireland and Spain before he retired in Virginia Beach as a Chief Warrant Officer. Dean completed his Bachelorâ€™s degree in engineering at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA and then worked as an independent contractor in the Tidewater area. He was a member of St. NIcholas Catholic Church involved in their Just Seniors program and volunteer work for Catholic Charities A memorial Mass will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Virginia Beach on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11am. Contributions may be made to the or the . www.vacremationsociety.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary