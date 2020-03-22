|
Mr. Dean Bailey, 94, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away surrounded by family at home March 14, 2020. Bailey was born June 27, 1925, in Clearfield, PA., to the late Chester and Gussie Bailey. Dean served his country with his time spent in the US Army, and he was also the owner of Bailey Motors in Clearfield, PA. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his, wife, June Bailey; and brother, Chester Bailey Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date. beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020