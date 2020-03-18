Home

Dean Ray Carson

Dean Ray Carson of Wakefield passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, VA he was a son of the late Elwood C. Carson, Sr. and Virginia Marie "Polly" Carson.

Left to cherish his memory is his fiancÃ©, Janine Clowser; children, Jeffrey Carson, Stephen Carson, Jack Beadling, and Susan Siebert; grandchildren, Zachary, Chase, Chelsie, William, and Sarah; brothers, Jerry Lee Carson, and Elwood C. Carson, Jr. (Mary); sister, Mildred Carson Beek (Paul), and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. The full obituary may be read and condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020
