|
|
Dean Stuart Griffin, 65, passed away July 7, 2019. Dean was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late James R. and Virginia Bryant Griffin. He graduated from Kempsville High School in 1971. Dean was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He retired from Carter Machinery Company after 34 years of service for Caterpillar .
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 44 years, Peggy S. Griffin; daughters, Kelly Horner (Dominic)and Sarah Januchowski; brothers, Mark D. Griffin, and James R. Griffin; grandchildren, Brendan, Madison, Aidan, Evan and Camdin; his faithful canine companion, Lilly; and many extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services,1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m . A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens 3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019