Deana Virginia Skipper Robins, 32, of Norfolk, VA passed away August 7, 2019. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of Arnold D. "Dean" Martin and Anita Ann Skipper Foster. Deana is also survived by her brothers, Joseph Martin and David Foster; and sister, Deanna Martin; her beloved daughter Addison Isabella; and numerous loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 am at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1501 Colonial Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Journey House Foundation, journeyhouserecovery.org.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019