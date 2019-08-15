The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deana Robins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deana Virginia "Skipper" Robins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deana Virginia "Skipper" Robins Obituary
Deana Virginia Skipper Robins, 32, of Norfolk, VA passed away August 7, 2019. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of Arnold D. "Dean" Martin and Anita Ann Skipper Foster. Deana is also survived by her brothers, Joseph Martin and David Foster; and sister, Deanna Martin; her beloved daughter Addison Isabella; and numerous loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 am at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1501 Colonial Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Journey House Foundation, journeyhouserecovery.org.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now