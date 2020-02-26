The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ocean View Lighthouse Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Ocean View Lighthouse Church
Deanie Gray Hess

Deanie Gray Hess Obituary
On February 23, 2020, Deanie Elizabeth Gray Hess went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after an illness. She loved, and was loved by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Edward Bruce Hess; her son Darrel R. Jennette; grandchildren Timeca Parker, Johnnie Parker, Jr., Deandra Smith, and Taylor Parker, and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Debra Starr Parker Elliot, who passed in 2009.

Deanie was born on Cape Hatteras Island in North Carolina, where she was raised in the village of Avon. She relocated to Norfolk, Virginia in the 50's, which remained her home. She was a beautician for over half a century but her true love was the love she shared with her devoted husband. She loved her church, Ocean View Lighthouse Church, which she attended with her husband since 1971. She was baptized there in1974, and remained a member through the remainder of her life.

She was loved by everyone who knew her and she will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 from 7-8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Drive Chapel. A service will be held at Ocean View Lighthouse Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
