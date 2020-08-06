Mrs. Bunch was like a second mom to me when growing up with Ronnie and Brian. She was a sweet, funny and loving lady but not one to mess with. I haven’t seen Mrs. Bunch for a long time but have some wonderful memories of her and am sad to hear of her passing. She will be truly missed. To Ronnie and Brian I’m so sorry for your loss, I pray that God will see y’all thru this tuff time and comfort you.

Tim Smellie

Friend