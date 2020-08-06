Deanna Parker Bunch, 76, of Mobile Home Park Lane, Sunbury, NC, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Mrs. Bunch was born in Kelford, NC on December 8, 1943, and was the daughter of the late George W. and Thelma Lee Parker. Formerly employed with Dalure Fashions and other local sewing factories, she was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Norman Bunch, Jr.; a son, Michael W. Bunch; and a sister, Sylvia Curle.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald G. Bunch of Portsmouth, VA and Brian K. Bunch and wife, Cindy, of Chesapeake; a sister, Shirley Askew, and a brother, George A. Parker, both of Eure; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and will be conducted by The Rev. Wade Bennett. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery in Edenton. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service, adhering to the social distancing requirements associated with Covid-19.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements
