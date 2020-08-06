1/1
Deanna Parker Bunch
1943 - 2020
Deanna Parker Bunch, 76, of Mobile Home Park Lane, Sunbury, NC, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Mrs. Bunch was born in Kelford, NC on December 8, 1943, and was the daughter of the late George W. and Thelma Lee Parker. Formerly employed with Dalure Fashions and other local sewing factories, she was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Norman Bunch, Jr.; a son, Michael W. Bunch; and a sister, Sylvia Curle.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald G. Bunch of Portsmouth, VA and Brian K. Bunch and wife, Cindy, of Chesapeake; a sister, Shirley Askew, and a brother, George A. Parker, both of Eure; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and will be conducted by The Rev. Wade Bennett. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery in Edenton. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service, adhering to the social distancing requirements associated with Covid-19.

Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
Miller Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
304 Main Street
Gatesville, NC 27938
(252) 357-0090
2 entries
August 5, 2020
Mrs. Bunch was like a second mom to me when growing up with Ronnie and Brian. She was a sweet, funny and loving lady but not one to mess with. I haven’t seen Mrs. Bunch for a long time but have some wonderful memories of her and am sad to hear of her passing. She will be truly missed. To Ronnie and Brian I’m so sorry for your loss, I pray that God will see y’all thru this tuff time and comfort you.
Tim Smellie
Friend
August 5, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Renate Marlowe
