Our beloved Deanne Atta Miller joined our Lord Savior Jesus Christ on September 23, 2019 at age 85. She was born on September 29, 1933 in Montreal, Canada to the late Najib and Najila Atta. She leaves behind her loving husband, Augustus "Gus" Miller and their three sons, Jeffrey Miller, Keith Miller, Michael Miller with their wives JoAnna, Debbie and Maryann. Deanne was a devoted grandmother to their six grandchildren - Lindsay Pryor, Matthew Miller, Alanna Miller, Jessie Miller, Kyle Miller, Zachary Miller, and three great grandchildren - Dylan, Gussie and Nina.
Deanne and Gus married on January 30, 1955 in Milford, Pennsylvania. Their marriage of 64 years was full of love, life and adventures that took the Miller family to so many places around the world and back. They settled in Hampton Roads in 1972 where Gus started Miller Oil Company, now Millers Energy, and where Deanne worked before starting her own business as a decorator.
Deanne had a heart of giving and a passion for helping. She and Gus made generous contributions of their time and resources within and around the community to organizations such as CHKD, The Chrysler Museum of Art, National Symphony, and the National Committee for the Performing Arts at The Kennedy Center. As Miller Oil started to experience success, Deanne founded the Miller Oil Foundation in 2004, now known as Millers Foundation. She served as its first Chairman of the Board.
Through her leadership, vision and lifelong commitment to community, the Millers Foundation supports community initiatives throughout Hampton Roads by engaging Millers employees, customers and family members in enthusiastic and meaningful giving. Her commitment to serve community is also reflected in her children and grandchildren who volunteer their time and talents as members of the foundation.
Deanne lived a full, wonderful, and inspiring life surrounded by family and friends. She was adored and loved. She will be tremendously missed, but her generous heart and passion to live life selflessly will live on forever.
The Miller family will welcome friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23454. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 520 Graydon Ave., Norfolk, VA 23507 followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505. A final celebration gathering will follow at Norfolk Yacht & Country Club, 7001 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23505.
Please direct your donations In Memoriam Deanne A. Miller to the Millers Foundation, online at millersfoundation.org/donors, or by sending a check to Millers Foundation, 1000 E City Hall Ave., Norfolk, VA 23504.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019