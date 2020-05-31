CHESAPEAKE - Deaven Rains Milam, 20, of Leeward Dr. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was a member of Churchland Baptist Church and a 2018 graduate of Western Branch High School. Deaven was attending Randolph College, where she was on the women's soccer team.
She is survived by her parents, Rickie and Allison Milam; a sister, Alleigh Nicole Milam; maternal grandparents, Susan and Ronald Ayres; paternal grandparents, Elizabeth Milam Foley and her husband Joshua; an aunt, Becky Journigan and her husband Shawn; an uncle, Dwain Ayres; a cousin, Katie Ayres; and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.