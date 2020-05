CHESAPEAKE - Deaven Rains Milam, 20, of Leeward Dr. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was a member of Churchland Baptist Church and a 2018 graduate of Western Branch High School. Deaven was attending Randolph College, where she was on the women's soccer team.She is survived by her parents, Rickie and Allison Milam; a sister, Alleigh Nicole Milam; maternal grandparents, Susan and Ronald Ayres; paternal grandparents, Elizabeth Milam Foley and her husband Joshua; an aunt, Becky Journigan and her husband Shawn; an uncle, Dwain Ayres; a cousin, Katie Ayres; and a host of friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com