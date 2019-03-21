|
|
Debbie Fesko, 57, a loving wife and mother passed away Monday, March 18, 2019Debbie was born on August 22, 1961 in Portsmouth, VA. Debbie had a passion for animals, specifically Shelties. She had her own pet photography studio, did wildlife rehab, fostered dogs, and served on the board of directors for a Collie and Sheltie Rescue. She made many friends and brightened many lives through her work with animals. Debbie is pre-deceased by her mother, survived by her husband Steve, their son Matthew, and many loving family members. A visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, at Churchland Baptist Church from 12:30 to 1:30 pm prior to the service at 2:00 pm, followed by a graveside service at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to loveofcolliesandsheltiesrescue.com.Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel is in charge of arrangements.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019