Deborah Ann was born December 25, 1946 to the marriage of Connie Viola Gatling and William Henry Edwards in Portsmouth, Virginia. She went home to be with the Lord at 3:35am February 21, 2019. Mrs. Thomas graduated from I. C. Norcom High School in January of 1965 where she was known as â€œMiss Flyâ€ and was voted Most Popular in her class. On July 29, 1966 she took her high school sweetheartâ€™s hand in marriage, Pastor Harvey C Thomas. She served as first lady supporting her husband as he preached the gospel and served as pastor at several churches, most notably Holy Way Temple of Faith in Portsmouth, VA which they founded in 1986. She began working for the Virginia Department of Transportation in 1971 and retired after 30 years of service. Min. Thomas leaves to mourn a loving husband, three children Romero Thomas, Monte (Whitney) Thomas, and TaMyra Thomas, a sister Christine Burnett, a granddaughter Blair Thomas, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 4-7pm, February 28. Funeral Friday, March 1, 2019, 11am at First Baptist Church Camelot, 1008 Sir Lancelot Dr, Chesapeake, VA 23323. She will be interred at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, in Suffolk, VA. Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham St., Portsmouth, VA 23704. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019