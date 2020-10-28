Deborah Anne Clark Daugherty, 72, died on October 25, 2020.



Debbie was born on June 2, 1948. She was the daughter of Abe Clifford Clark, Jr. and Nancye Heffington Clark. She attended Princess Anne High School, and graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in education.



She moved to Suffolk to expand her Taxidermy business, Blackwater Wildlife, in 1989. She was highly regarded in her profession as a skilled artist and one of the first women in the industry. She had a passion for wildlife conservation and won numerous awards for outstanding artistry. She completed pieces for the Virginia Living Museum and the Virginia Aquarium.



She is survived by sons, Edward C. Daugherty, of Clayton, NC and son Avery C. Daugherty and wife, Marianne, of Providence Forge, VA; grandchildren Joshua Tharp, Julia and Victoria Daugherty of Batavia, IL, and grandchildren Auri, Bellamy and Cibyl Daugherty of Providence Forge, VA.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â



A celebration of life for family andÂ friends is being planned. For information, please contact the family at (630) 492-0410. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Kidney Fund.Â



