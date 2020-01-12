|
|
Deborah Forrester Balch, 66 of Portsmouth, Va passed away on, December 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Chester A. Forrester Jr. and Flora Belle Hardy Forrester and brother Chester A. Forrester III.
She is survived by her Loving Husband Stephen Balch, two sons, Timothy (Terry) and Jeremy: a brother, Thomas A Forrester (Cindy). She retired from the Portsmouth Public Schools as the VOEC sect. She was member of Grove Park Baptist Church, where she was active in the choir, Sunday school and the WMU.
.A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Grove Park Baptist Church, by Pastor Scott Pond on January 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM. All are invited to join family and friends for a meal. Memorial donations may be made to the ACS or Grove Park Baptist Church.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020