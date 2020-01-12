Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Grove Park Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Balch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Forrester Balch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Forrester Balch Obituary
Deborah Forrester Balch, 66 of Portsmouth, Va passed away on, December 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Chester A. Forrester Jr. and Flora Belle Hardy Forrester and brother Chester A. Forrester III.

She is survived by her Loving Husband Stephen Balch, two sons, Timothy (Terry) and Jeremy: a brother, Thomas A Forrester (Cindy). She retired from the Portsmouth Public Schools as the VOEC sect. She was member of Grove Park Baptist Church, where she was active in the choir, Sunday school and the WMU.

.A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Grove Park Baptist Church, by Pastor Scott Pond on January 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM. All are invited to join family and friends for a meal. Memorial donations may be made to the ACS or Grove Park Baptist Church.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -