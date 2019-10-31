The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Community UMC
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Community UMC
Deborah K. King Obituary
Deborah Kellam King, 64, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on the Eastern Shore of Virginia to the late John and Eloise Kellam. She was a lifetime member of Community United Methodist Church and was the lead teller at Wells Fargo in Portsmouth.

She is survived by her husband, Preston King; a brother, Larry P. Kellam and wife Paula; and numerous family members.

A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Saturday, November 2, at Community UMC, by the Rev. Kirk Culpepper. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 31, 2019
