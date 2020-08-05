1/
Deborah Lynn Price
Deborah Lynn Simmons Price, 63, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Debbie is the daughter of the late Asa R. Sr. and Mildred Louise Simmons.

Left to cherish her memory are; her son Kyle Reed Price, and his finance Michelle James. Her life partner Curtis Donavant and his children Chris and Crystal. She also leaves one aunt, Sadie Pogue (Ron), her brothers Ray Simmons (Kathy), David Simmons (Shanna). Her sisters; Lori Simmons (Linda), and Ellen Roe (Pat). She will also be missed by a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and in-laws, the Price Family.

Debbie worked in the finance industry most of her life. She was an avid volleyball player and member of the TVA. She also participated in volleyball and softball senior Olympic competitions across the country.

She also enjoyed camping at Kurr Dam with family and friends, snow skiing at Snowshoe and spoiling her nieces, nephews and grand pup Bailey.

Debbie's life will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Gateway Church, with Pastor Brent Patrick presiding.

In lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society https://cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 5, 2020.
August 4, 2020
I played softball with Debbie for several years. We had many good times and I know she will be greatly missed.
Kathy Hurst
Friend
