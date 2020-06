Deborah Bennett, 67, passed away on May 31, 2020. Debbie was a native of Wilmington, NC and the daughter of the late Myrtle and Elijah Redfearn. Debbie was predeceased by her sister Barbara R. Shea. She retired as a welder for NORSHIP CO.Debbie is survived by her devoted husband, Paul Bennett; sister, Marsha R. Atwood and her husband, John R. Atwood; children, Holly L. Young and her husband Phillip, Edward Bennett and his wife Sarah; two granddaughters, Kayla N. Bennett and Karleigh R. Young; two grandsons, Andrew Bennett and Mason Bennett; nephews, John Atwood, Jr. and Brian Atwood and his wife, Stephanie; great nephews, Johnna and Cole; and her brother-in-law, Jack Shea. She leaved behind many other loving and devoted family members and friends.A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday in Olive Branch Cemetery with Rev. Terry Riddle officiating. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com