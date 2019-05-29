Deborah â€œDebiâ€ Renee Davies Carter, 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home in Weeksville, NC. Born in Portsmouth, VA on August 16, 1955 to the late Art Lee Davies and Shirley Jean Rose Davies, she was the wife of Robert Gray Carter, Jr. Debi was a graduate of Manor HS class of 1973. She stayed close to many of her classmates but missed the reunion this year. She worked for Goodyear and Tread Quarters, becoming one of their first woman managers. Debi was a life member of the Portsmouth Anglerâ€™s Club. She enjoyed many days fishing aboard her Chaparral (Carterâ€™s Catch), at any beach, pier or dock. She had the touch of a good flounder angler and always cared for the environment. â€œHale to the Redskinsâ€ was our fight song, she loved the Skins. We had a good time attending a game in the OLD RFK Stadium. Known as the â€œBulb Ladyâ€, she loved making crafts and participated in the annual Holly Days and Mistletoe Show for several years. She had a talent that made her special and unique to those who knew her. She loved yard sales in the Elizabeth City area. She would stop along the road if she saw something interesting. She had a good eye for treasures. Her long 24-year fight with her condition is over. The end was peaceful with family by her side. She will be missed by so many!In addition to her husband, she is survived by an aunt, Patsy Langley of McDonough, GA, her niece, Angela Bort Dean (Todd), and great niece Brianna Dean of Chesapeake, VA. Debi was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Davies White, and her brother Art Lee Davies Jr.A visitation will be held Friday, May 31, at Newbegun United Methodist Church, 2119 Nixonton Rd. Weekesville, NC .Guests are welcome between 6 to 7:30 PM. A visitation will be held, Saturday, June 1 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, guests are welcome between 3:30 to 5 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com or www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019