Debbie, 64, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home in Newport News. She was born Norfolk in 1955. She was a graduate of First Colonial High School where she was a cheerleader. Debbie was a supervisor for over 20 years with Delta Airlines.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Kosler; her parents, Pacific and Barbara Romeo; 2 brothers, Mike and Steven Romeo; a step-daughter, Jennifer Kosler; mother-in-law, Helmine Kosler; grandchildren, Aiden and Aliyah Cohen, and Sophie Carlton; also Romeo cousins and nephews; and many friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley who passed away in 2003.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21st in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (stjude.org). H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020