Deborah Terrell Agee
Deborah Terrell Agee, 68, of Virginia Beach went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, John Edward Terrell, Jr. and June Coulson Terrell. Debbie was born and raised in Virginia Beach, and loved her hometown and many friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Courtney L. Agee; beloved granddaughter Savannah L. Taylor; brother, Dwight T. Terrell; sisters, Patricia T. Lane and Jonie T. Robinson (David); and the love of her life, Howard Anderson. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Debbie was outgoing and never met a stranger. She loved flowers, working in her yard, and spending time with her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service honoring Debbie will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in Debbie's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 9, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Debbie. Prayers to your family as I know this is a loss they will never get over. Many years have gone by since I saw you however I am blessed to have known you. ❤
Mary Bunting
Friend
May 9, 2020
I remember Debbie fondly, from our days at Kellam High School. She had a bubbly and fun personality,was always able to capture the crowd. I pray for comfort and peace for the family,and also Howard.
Victoria Criswell
Classmate
