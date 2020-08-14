1/1
Debra Brouwer Jones
Derbra Brouwer- Jones, 65 went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020

After a long illness. Debbie is preceded in death by her husband Quillie Jones her daughter Dawnn Boswell, her granddaughter Taylor Carroll. Left to treasure their memories is her grandson Dylan Carroll and great grandson Layne, her sisters Pat,Bobbie, Cindee, Pam and her brother John. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rest In Peace till we all meet again.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 14, 2020.
