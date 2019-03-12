The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Debra D. Edwards

Debra D. Edwards Obituary
Debra Edwards, 67, of Yonkers, NY went on to be an angel with her Lord on March 4, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Debraâ€™s acts of kindness to so many people made her a very special Christian.She is survived by her loving husband Stephen Edwards; daughter, Tammy (Eric); son, Kyle. As well, she is remembered by her beautiful granddaughter Skye Lee, who was the love and joy of her life. Debra was truly loved and will be dearly missed.There will be a visitation on March 14, 2019 at 1-3PM and 6-8PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive. The funeral will be held on March 15, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home at 11AM. Following will be a burial at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019
