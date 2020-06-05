Debra Kight Cutchins, wife and best friend of Cornelius T. Cutchins, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2020.
She is survived by her husband and her son, Richard and many family members who will love and miss her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3 PM at Upper Room Assembly in Gatesville, NC. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 5, 2020.