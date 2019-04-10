|
Went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019 surrounded by her family & friends. Debbie was born on 9/21/53 in Rushville, Il to Robert & Betty Bankes. She married William â€œBillâ€ on 8/18/72. She was preceded in death by her parents & sister Vicki Lang. She is survived by her husband William, four children William (Sherry), Jeffrey (Tricia), Mark (Nicki), Courtney, 10 grandchildren, brother Gerry Bankes (Barbara), & sister Cheri Hardin (John). A memorial will be held Sunday 4/14/19 4pm at First Baptist Church, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sentara Hospice House in Debbie's Honor www.sentara.com/foundation
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019