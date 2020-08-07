Debra Sue Hanson, 68, passed away August 3, 2020. Born in Norfolk May 20, 1952, she is predeceased by her parents Richard E. Hanson and Virginia C. Hanson. She is survived by her two brothers, Rick, and Greg and wife Sue; nephews, Eric and wife Kady, and Ryan.
Debra spent a career with Eggleston Services in various capacities. The family would like to thank the staff of Fidura & Associates for their dedication, caring and loving support for the past 20 years. Funeral arrangements are by Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home.
A private graveside service is planned for a later date at Rosewood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.