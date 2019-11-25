Home

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
1956 - 2019
Received her angel wings on 21 November 2019. Debra was born 25 October 1956 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She was a Navy Veteran with 20 years of service. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, mother, wife, friend, MOR MOR, supporter and friend to anyone and everyone. She never met a stranger. She is survived by her husband Greg of 19 yrs, son Kyle and daughter Emily, her father Don, brothers Donald, Richie, sisters Cathy, Diane, and Vicki, numerous, nephews, nieces, and her grandkids Dylan, Evie, and Grayson. A memorial service will be held 25 November 2019 at 6:00pm at St. Michael Lutheran Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019
