Deidre P. Sykes, 48, of the 220 Block of Oak Leaf Court transitioned from earth to eternity peacefully at her home on April 19, 2020. She was affectionately known as "DeeDee" and "Ms. P-town." She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Antoinette Sykes, and her maternal grandmother Olive Mitchell. DeeDee had a contagious smile and a witty personality. She never met a stranger and she was always the life of the party. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA. DeeDee was also a member of the Class of 1989 of I. C. Norcom High School. DeeDee was employed at Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRA) as a Senior Accountant Executive for almost 9 years. During her tenure at PRA, she received multiple awards for meeting various collection milestones. DeeDee leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memories that include, her "A one, day one" daughter, KeShona Sykes; her sisters, Margo Cox and Gail Sykes, both of Chesapeake, VA; four brothers, Albert Jr. (Stefanie) Sykes of San Antonio, TX , Angelo and Kevin Sykes of Chesapeake, VA and Marlon Sykes of Portsmouth, VA. She had a very special niece, Natashia (James) Cowan of Chesapeake, VA; and three other nieces, three nephews, three great-nieces, and a host other great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held today at noon at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, only DeeDee's 10 immediate family members will attend her service. DeeDee's service will be live streamed on J.T. Fisher Funeral Services' website. Interment will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2020