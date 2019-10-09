|
Deirdre Barnes (nee Garrity), 65, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 06, 2019, at home surrounded by her love ones. Deirdre was born March 24, 1954 in Astoria, NY. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Arthur and Patricia Garrity, sister Laura, and cherished nephew Frankie Cavalluzzo.
Deirdre is survived by her husband of 46 years and high school sweetheart, Douglas P. Barnes. Their three children Vanessa (Mark), Douglas Jr. (Shannon) and Luke (Lalia). She was an incredibly loved Nonni to her seven grandsons Garrett, Brady and Hudson Hunter, Mackenna and Degan Barnes and Silas and Judah Barnes. Her children and grandsons were blessed every day to have such an inspiration be at the forefront of their family. She is also survived by her three sisters Lisa, Maureen (Peter), Jackie (John), a brother Brian (Ellen), half-brother, Joe and 10 loving nieces and nephews.
Deirdre's was passionate about her career in the Medical Field. She began her career at Huntington Hospital (NY) until her move to Virginia Beach in 1987. She worked at Virginia Beach General Hospital. She went on to become manager of Tidewater Perinatal Center and then Cardiovascular Associates. In 2002, she helped launch Lifeway Family Physicians and was manager there until her early retirement due to her illness. She was a remarkable manager and developed so many friendships along the way.
Deirdre fought cancer for 12 long years, never once giving up. She was worried even in her final days about leaving her family behind. She always put everyone else's feelings before her own. We pray that she is at peace and able to rest now! We will miss her every day! To know Deirdre was to love her. Her legacy will live on through all the lives she touched!
We have so many people to thank especially, Dr. Barbara Parks, Dr. Michael Ryan, Dr. Michael Lee, Dr. Laurence Enderson, Dr. Brant Thomas and Dr. Laura Heiby. Also, special thanks to JFS, BioScripts and Westminster Canterbury Hospice.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 3 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will follow at 3pm in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater at PO Box 12693 Norfolk, VA 23541. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019