Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
1681 Will O Wisp Drive
Virginia Beach, VA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Virginia Beach Community Chapel
DeLena J. Browder

DeLena J. Browder Obituary
DeLena Jones Browder, 90, went to be with her Lord Jesus in Heaven on February 4, 2020. She is survived by her three children DeLena (Ken) Poe, Danya (Mike) Horton and Dale Browder Jr. Her grandchildren, Joshua (Mandy) Poe, Arielle Poe, Zach Horton, Emmanuel (Allison) Ambane and Molik Midgley. And her two precious great-grandbabies, Asa Joshua Poe and Camilla Delena Ambane. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Dale Browder Sr.

She was a graduate of Wake Forest College with a teaching degree in Science and Latin. She taught in North Carolina before moving to Virginia Beach in 1960 where she taught Latin for nearly 40 years. She was a life-long follower of Jesus, starting as a preacher's kid, then became a charter member of the Virginia Beach Community Chapel. She was a quiet but fearless prayer warrior, supporting our family and many others, here and abroad. She will be greatly missed but we know she is dancing in Heaven!

Flowers are welcomed, or you can make a donation to the Virginia Beach Community Chapel Mission's Fund in her honor. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 8th from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at 1681 Will O Wisp Drive in Virginia Beach. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 9th at 3:00 pm at the Virginia Beach Community Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
