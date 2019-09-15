|
|
Delia Alvarado Culberson, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, died peacefully on August 30, 2019.
Born February 10, 1931, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, her family immigrated in the early 1940s to Brooklyn, New York. Delia graduated high school and attended business college and art school, and developed a passion for fine arts, literature, and creative writing. A member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Delia had a life-long interest in history and religion, and was a dedicated student of the humanities. She enjoyed a career as a successful translator, illustrator, writer and editor, working with companies such as the Voice of Youth Advocates, March of Dimes, Campbell Soup Company, and Gulf Oil. On December 31, 1958, she married William Culberson, and spent the next 20 years as a Navy wife, moving often and raising a family. She enjoyed travelling with friends and family, and loved visiting lighthouses, libraries, and museums.
Delia is survived by her husband of 61 years, LCDR William S. Culberson (Ret); her son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons: Jonathan Culberson (Christine, Zacharia and Jacob) of Spotsylvania County; and her daughter: Lezlie Cheryl of Fredericksburg. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ines Delia Auvert Alvarado; her father, Joseph Anthony Alvarado; and her sister, Violet Josephine Alvarado Baumer.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 11am to 1pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, 3600 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach. A private inurnment ceremony will follow on September 23 at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019