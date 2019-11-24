|
|
Delilah F. Williams departed her earthly home on Sun. Nov. 17. Dee, as she was affectionately known, was a joy to be around. She graduated from Union Kempsville High School. Upon completion of high school, Dee went on to work as a nurse's aide at Holmes Convalescent Ctr. One of her most favorite pass times was loving her relatives and friends. Dee was preceded in death by her mother, Beulah Williams; father, Wiley Williams; sisters, Audrey Morris and Mamie Williams; brother Maywood "Bubba" Williams and nephew George Dale Rankins. Left to cherish Dee's memory are her sister, Beulah Pegram; nephew Reginald Levon Rankins (Melissa Rankins); niece Charlene Williams; and a host of loving relatives and friends. The family would like to thank her caregivers Christina, Diana and Chrystal and her dear friend Janie Cooke. The services will be held on Wed. Nov 27th at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion AME Church 2268
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019