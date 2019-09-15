|
Delite Muriel Ackels, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She was born on September 8, 1927 in Highland Park, Michigan to Dewey H. and Martha E. (formerly Laiho) Jenkins. She attended the local schools, and then went on to pursue her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Hillsdale College. Delite later attended the University of Michigan to earn her Master's Degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She embraced her vocation as a teacher and provided forty-one faithful years of service to the Virginia Beach Public School System where she taught third grade.
Delite married James E. Ackels on January 26, 1957, and the two of them had a marvelous, adventure-filled life together. Delite was truly a radiant, generous, and kind soul to have as a part of life. She always put her children, and almost anyone else, first. She was an incredible listener. Delite enjoyed reading a good book, playing scrabble with family and friends, and daily, solving the crossword puzzle in the newspaper in under ten minutes! Her handwriting and penmanship were beautiful, and she partook in the art of calligraphy. At home, she took joy in cooking and putting together large holiday family dinners and getting the family together. She loved making macaroni and cheese, and eating dark chocolate.
She and her husband routinely stayed active, with both of them making trips to Colorado to ski until they were 75 years old. Delite and her musician husband loved going to the theater to attend Broadway Shows, symphonies, and concerts. She, and her entire family were animal lovers of all species, and especially of dogs.
Delite was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Vikki Hodges and her husband Michael; daughter Katy Blough; daughter Delite Hewes and her husband William; son Jamie Ackels; and grandchildren Curtis Blough and Christy Blough. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
In accordance with Delite's wishes, services will be private for the family. The Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com.
Delite struggled with dementia for many years, and to support a cause dear to her memory and her family, please visit www.tmcfunding.com to make a donation to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019