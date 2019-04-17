Della C. Mitchell was born in Henderson NC, to the late Reverend Henry and Agnes Crutchfield in 1930. She lived in several NC and VA cities following her fatherâ€™s pastoral assignments. After graduating from Holland High School in 1948, she attended Elon College-meeting her future husband there in 1950. After receiving her BA in teaching in 1952 she married Richard. They moved to Norfolk VA, where for the next 18 years she taught elementary and Junior High in Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach schools. In 1955 they purchased a home in the new developing community of Aragona Village. In 1960 they became members of Christ Presbyterian Church. When not in the classroom, Della enjoyed baking, sewing, singing- in both church and civic choral groups. She was also a Republican party campaign volunteer. After leaving teaching she took up the piano and traveled extensively with Richard on business trips and vacations throughout the US and Canada, including two trips to Alaska. She is preceded in death by her husband, son Paul, daughter Juanita, brother, Lonnie, and sisters, Mary and Lois. She is survived by her son David (Chrisa), four grandchildren Elizabeth, Margret, Rich and Will, and a Great Grandson William. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 19th, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary