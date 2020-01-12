The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
First Calvary Baptist Church
Della Mae Green went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born in Savannah, GA to the late John Henry and Nettie Smart on May 16, 1933, and was predeceased by 2 children, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Della's memory will be cherished by her husband Earnest "Bubba" Green; children, Phyllis Bellamy and Abhi Ahmadadeen; grandchildren; great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing 1-6pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Graves Funeral Home. Funeral Service 10am Thursday, January 16, 2020 in First Calvary Baptist Church. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
