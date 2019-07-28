The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
More Obituaries for Della Hobday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Mae Hobday

Della Mae Hobday Obituary
Della, 88, went home to be with her Lord & Savior on July 17th. Della was predeceased by her husband, Clyde Hobday. She is survived by her son, William Wayne Tarkenton & his wife Wendy; numerous other family members & devoted friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Kevin Wilson.

A service will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday at Jackson Mem. Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the church 30 mins prior to the service. She suggested memorial contributions to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church 4316 Bruce Rd, Ches, VA 23321. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made and additional information my be found online at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
