Della Mae Paphites of Virginia Beach, was given over to her heavenly Father on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Windsor, North Carolina to the late Abbie and Rose Davis on September 20, 1921, where she lived until she relocated to Tidewater. In Tidewater she met the love of her life, the late John C. Paphites, whom she married in 1941.
Della and John Paphites operated several notable restaurants in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach after John's discharge from the Army at the end of World War II. The most recent was Marty's Lobster House at the Oceanfront where they became a favorite among locals and visiting tourists. Della was an ever-present fixture in greeting the guests and making them feel welcomed. Her smile was a constant reminder that she truly enjoyed her job and the people with whom she interacted.
If there was anything that was paramount in her life, it was her role as a mother. She was blessed with two loving sons, Tassos (and his wife Dolores) and Chris (and his wife Debi), whom she adored and whose activities at school and church became the focus of her life. She never missed a game, no matter how far. Both boys never had a better cheerleader.
Della was further blessed with seven loving grandchildren, Kaitrin (Grey), Ryan, Andrea, Jason, Courtney, Casey, and Catherine, who knew her simply as YiaYia. She had two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Emersyn Young. She is predeceased by two brothers, George and Cullen Davis, and three sisters, Annie Brickhouse, Rosa Lee Gentry, and Foy Pierce. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Dell and in whose lives she was ever present. She will be sorely missed by the many other family and friends who were blessed to have her as part of their lives. She was a godmother to a multitude of grateful young people. There was no end to her mothering nature.
Della was an active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk, Virginia, where she was an active member of the Philoptochos Society, the Hellenic Women's Club, the Cypriot Club, and the Golden Years Group with whom she shared her every Tuesday afternoon at the church hall.
A Trisagion Service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 18 at 6:00 pm at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, where family will receive condolences. Funeral services will be conducted at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby St., Norfolk at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19 with Rev. Fr. George Bessinas officiating, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery alongside her beloved "Johnny." In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk. May her memory be eternal. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019