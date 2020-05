Della Sue Abbott, 92, went to be with her Savior on May 7, 2020 , a native of Suffolk, VA, widow of Robert Abbott.She is survived by her sisters; Florence Gayle (Billy), Violet Harrell, of Suffolk, VA, and June Riddick (Charles), Richmond VA; brothers Jerry Turner (Estelle) Redell Turner of Suffolk, VA. Several nieces and nephews.A private family viewing will be held at Baker Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA. A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com