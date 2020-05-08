Della Sue Abbott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della Sue Abbott, 92, went to be with her Savior on May 7, 2020 , a native of Suffolk, VA, widow of Robert Abbott.

She is survived by her sisters; Florence Gayle (Billy), Violet Harrell, of Suffolk, VA, and June Riddick (Charles), Richmond VA; brothers Jerry Turner (Estelle) Redell Turner of Suffolk, VA. Several nieces and nephews.

A private family viewing will be held at Baker Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA. A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved