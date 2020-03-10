|
|
Delma L. White of 400 block of Williams Court passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1925 in Princess Anne County, VA. Delma was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church where she was the Mother of the Church and Pastor's Aid. Delma was predeceased by her husband, Earl White, Sr.; parents, Linwood and Lillian Collins; three sons, Earl White, Jr., James White and Jerome White. She leaves to cherish her memories five daughters, Shirley Hibber, Lillian Knight (Garfield), Alma Russell (Vernon), Jeanette Miller and Sandra Collins; three sons, Linwood White, Sr., Stanley Collins and George White (Selena); 34 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren and a host of great-great and great-great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves an adopted daughter, Lena Rudolph. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4780 First Ct Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455, Rev. Eugene Austin, Presiding. A wake service will be held, 6pm-8pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby St. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2020