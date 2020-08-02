Delores A. Palmer, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Joseph C. Palmer, Sr; her son Joseph C. Palmer, Jr; and her brother, Dominick Malara.
Delores and Joseph were members of the Aragona Moose Lodge 684 where they had many friends. They were always together; whether out for a stroll at the oceanfront or at home listening to music. She was a positive person that always wore a smile. Delores was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzle books.
Left to cherish her memory: son, Anthony C. Palmer and his wife, Doreen, of Nevada; daughter-in-law, Jizel M. Palmer of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, Tammy, Joe, Christine, Jenny, Jacob, and Aubrie; and ten great-grandchildren.
The arrangements are private. The family would like to thank Sentara Nursing Center Va. Beach and Sentara PACE Churchland for their care and compassion. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com