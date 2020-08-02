1/1
Delores A. Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores A. Palmer, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Joseph C. Palmer, Sr; her son Joseph C. Palmer, Jr; and her brother, Dominick Malara.

Delores and Joseph were members of the Aragona Moose Lodge 684 where they had many friends. They were always together; whether out for a stroll at the oceanfront or at home listening to music. She was a positive person that always wore a smile. Delores was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzle books.

Left to cherish her memory: son, Anthony C. Palmer and his wife, Doreen, of Nevada; daughter-in-law, Jizel M. Palmer of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, Tammy, Joe, Christine, Jenny, Jacob, and Aubrie; and ten great-grandchildren.

The arrangements are private. The family would like to thank Sentara Nursing Center Va. Beach and Sentara PACE Churchland for their care and compassion. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved