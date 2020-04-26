The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Delores Ball-Sheffield Obituary
Virginia Beach - Delores Ball-Sheffield passed away on April 20, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Sean Sheffield; best friend and loving daughter, Dawn Funari; grandson, Brayden Durso whom she was very proud of and adored.

A special thank you to all the staff at Westminster-Canterbury in home health care and hospice team as well as family and friends.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.braindonorproject.org in her name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
